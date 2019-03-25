Likud minister: Hamas may have tried to embarrass Netanyahu with rocket fire

Israeli military officials are meeting with the heads of local governments in the communities around the Gaza Strip to prepare them for expected retaliatory strikes by Israel in the coastal enclave in response to a rocket attack earlier in the day that struck a home in central Israel, injuring seven.

Senior Israeli officials tell reporters that a forceful retaliation to the early morning rocket attack is coming, but appears to be delayed by Egyptian attempts to broker a ceasefire and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing visit to the United States.

The Hamas terror group reportedly told the Egyptians that the rocket had been fired accidentally, and Palestinian terror groups in the Strip have threatened to respond to any Israeli counterattack.

As of now there are no special safety instructions for residents of the Gaza periphery, the IDF says.

