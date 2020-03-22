Likud: Replacement of Knesset speaker by Blue and White will blow up unity talks

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud is digging in and insisting that Yuli Edelstein remain Knesset speaker, saying any move by the rival Blue and White to replace him will blow up any chance for a unity government and lead to fourth elections.

Likud claims that having a speaker from another party would prevent Netanyahu from passing legislation and budgets and would allow Blue and White to advance “Iran style anti-democratic laws” blocking a Knesset member under indictment from forming a government, which would apply to the incumbent prime minister.

“This is unbelievable. In no democracy are there laws like this,” Likud fumes. “These steps will lead to tremendous public anger and to the shattering of Israeli democracy.”

The party adds: “If Blue and White ousts the Knesset speakers, the unity contacts will cease immediately. Blue and White will be responsible for the outcome.”