Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines cancel all Israel flights over virus rules

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding an emergency meeting on the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 outbreak.

He announces that the government will create an “emergency fund” to help companies vital to Israel’s economy that have been hurt by the spiraling health crisis.

“The first step I am announcing today is that by Sunday, the finance minister will create an emergency fund to aid businesses that are vital to the economy,” says Netanyahu. “The next step will be that as the crisis develops, the Finance Ministry, in coordination with the Bank of Israel, will offer funds to businesses that are in distress due to the crisis.”

“I think we are dealing with this crisis, both in terms of health and in terms of the economy, in the best possible way. But this doesn’t mean we aren’t facing big challenges,” he adds.