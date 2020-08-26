The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
Britain backs probe into suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure
Britain will back an independent investigation into the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.
“We need a full, transparent investigation into what happened. The perpetrators must be held accountable and the UK will join international efforts to ensure justice is done,” he says.
— AFP
Man critically injured in stabbing outside Petah Tikva
A man is found in critical condition after being stabbed at the Segula Junction outside Petah Tikva, medics say.
Police say a suspect has been arrested and they are investigating the circumstances of the attack to determine if it was a terror attack.
According to the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the victim is approximately 35 years old.
Medics are performing CPR on the man as they take him to Petah Tikva’s Beilinson Medical Center, MDA says.
— Judah Ari Gross
comments