Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, November 29, 2021

Man seriously injured in Jerusalem terror attack released from intensive care

29 November 2021, 6:59 pm Edit

A 26-year-old man who was seriously injured in last week’s fatal terror attack in the Jerusalem Old City has been released from intensive care.

The capital’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center says Aharon Yehuda Imergreen’s condition is improving and he will remain in the hospital to undergo several more operations.

The shooting attack perpetrated by terrorist Fadi Abu Skhaydam killed Eli Kay, an employee at the Western Wall Heritage Foundation who had made aliyah from South Africa.

