MDA estimates 8,000 test swabs taken Tuesday

Magen David Adom predicts it will have collected some 8,000 samples by the end of Tuesday, with about half of them being taken at a number of drive-through testing sites.

It says 250 people were swabbed in Bnei Brak, where it opened a mobile site earlier in the day amid concerns about the quick spread of the disease through the ultra-Orthodox city.

Some 1,200 people were tested at Tel Aviv’s drive-through site, 791 in Jerusalem, 822 in Haifa and 567 in Beer Sheba. Another 261 people were swabbed in the Galilee town of Tamra, the only testing site in an Arab majority area.

It says only “dozens” showed up to a site in Modi’in, but it expects more people to arrive there.

The Health Ministry has not released info about the number of daily tests completed since March 25.