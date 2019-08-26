Merkel hails ‘big step forward’ on Iran at G7 summit

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Trump denies report he wanted to nuke hurricanes
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump denies an Axios report that he wanted to drop nuclear bombs on hurricanes before they made landfall in the United States, calling it “ridiculous.”
During a briefing, Trump asked if it would be possible to disrupt hurricanes forming off the coast of Africa by dropping a nuclear bomb in the eye of the storm, a report on the Axios website said on Sunday.
According to an anonymous source, the news website said that attendees left the hurricane briefing thinking, “What do we do with this?” Axios did not say when this conversation took place.
But Trump slams the story, calling it “fake news,” in his latest swipe at the media.
“The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS!” he tweets.
The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this. Just more FAKE NEWS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2019
The White House declined to comment on the report earlier, but Axios quoted a senior administration official as saying Trump’s “objective is not bad.”
— AFP
Politicians shouldn’t violate censorship laws for an election campaign – expert
One expert in media and politics slams top Israeli politicians who rushed to tweet congratulations to the security services today for reportedly catching the terrorists behind Friday’s deadly bombing attack in the central West Bank.
The boasting, says Dr. Tehilla Schwartz Altshuler, an expert on media and law at the Israel Democracy Institute and Hebrew University, amounts to violations of Israel’s military censorship laws just to score political points.
“Elections are rife with censorship violations by politicians. This was true in the past and remains true today,” she says.
“Taking advantage of immunity to commit censorship crimes could be justified if it’s to reveal failures by the security forces, but not [for politicians] to advance themselves personally during elections,” she adds.
The congratulations from Avigdor Liberman of Yisrael Beytenu and Ayelet Shaked of Yamina prompted an exceedingly rare rebuke from the Shin Bet security service, which said in a statement that the search effort was still underway.
“The statements regarding the capture of the terrorists who committed the attack in Dolev do not express the opinion of the Shin Bet nor did they receive approval from the Shin Bet, which is leading the investigation,” the security service said.
Merkel hails ‘big step forward’ on Iran at G7 summit
BIARRITZ, France — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is hailing what she describes as a “big step forward” on Iran at the Group of Seven summit.
G7 leaders held what Merkel describes as a constructive discussion on Iran Saturday night, which was followed by a surprise visit Sunday by Iran’s foreign minister for discussions with the French hosts.
Merkel says today: “It is a big step forward that we not only don’t want Iran to have nuclear weapons, but we also (want to) achieve the solution by political means.”
Merkel is pressed by reporters on what progress she sees exactly, and on whether US President Donald Trump is prepared to accommodate any move toward alleviating sanctions against Iran. She replies: “I can’t say that at the moment. There is an atmosphere here in which talks are welcomed, in which talks between the Europeans and Iran and particularly France and Iran are welcomed — this is happening in coordination with the United States of America, and that is already a lot.”
— AP
Hamas slams fuel shipment reduction by Israel as ‘collective punishment’
Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanua slams Israel’s decision to limit fuel shipments into Gaza in the wake of a surge in rocket fire at Israeli towns.
The decision amounts to an Israeli policy of “collective punishment,” he charges.
The reduction also “contradicts the understandings with Israel,” he says, referring to an informal ceasefire agreement between the sides reached after the last round of violence.
comments