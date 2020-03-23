Minister says Israel to gradually impose full lockdown

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan says Israel is going to gradually impose a full lockdown.

“Hundreds of thousands more people will be told not to go to work,” Erdan tells the Kan public broadcaster.

He adds that the country will be divided by security forces into small operational zones, and that police and army forces will patrol the streets to check if people are outdoors.

“I fear what could happen in a week or two,” Erdan continues. “A week ago I already said we should go for a two-week full lockdown with significantly increased enforcement. The options for leaving home will be reduced.”