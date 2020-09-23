Ministers discuss allowing outdoor prayer, with restrictions

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard force has managed to fly a surveillance drone over the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier, which last week transited through the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian news agency says.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency, which is considered close to the paramilitary Guard, publishes images of the Nimitz, saying they were taken by Iranian-made drones, and showing fighter planes parked on the carrier’s deck.

The Nimitz, and several other warships, passed last Friday through the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most important chokepoint for oil shipments, the US Navy had said in what was described as a “scheduled maneuver.”

The US Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, which oversees patrols across Mideast waters, declines to comment on the Iranian report on Wednesday.

