Ministers to tighten virus restrictions in infected areas

Ministers will today roll out restrictions in areas that have seen high coronavirus infection rates, Hebrew media reports say.

The towns and cities will be declared “restricted” zones.

The details of the rules and the names of the areas are not detailed, though previous decisions in Rahat, Arara and a neighborhood in Jaffa have seen schools canceled and gatherings limited.

The decision will be announced after an evening meeting of the so-called coronavirus cabinet.

According to Health Ministry data, the areas that have recently seen a spike include Bat Yam, Bnei Brak, Elad, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Jerusalem and Petah Tikva.