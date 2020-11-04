Minor balloting issues reported in South Carolina, Georgia

More than 13,000 votes in one South Carolina county will have to wait a while to be counted because of a printing error.

Dorchester County Election Commissioner Todd Billman said at a news conference Tuesday that the mail-in ballots did not have the proper bars printed at the top so the scanner used to count the votes won’t register them. He says the error does not affect anyone’s vote.

The votes will have to be counted by hand and will not be counted Tuesday. Billman says Dorchester County’s full results will be finished by the Friday deadline to certify returns.

The county went for Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

One Georgia county will leave polls open an extra two hours.

#Breaking: Spalding County , Georgia court order will keep polls open until 9 p.m. after voting machine tech issues this morning. No machines will be used during the extended hours, rather Provisional ballots will be cast after 7 p.m. , per Elections Director @wsbtv #gapol — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) November 3, 2020

