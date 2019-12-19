More Israelis detained in Russia — report

The Ynet and Kan news sites are reporting that some 15 Israelis are being detained at a Moscow airport, a day after over 40 were held up, causing a diplomatic spat.

Kan reports that the Israelis’ bags were searched and their passports confiscated, with no reason given.

The moves by Russia, which have been getting more press attention, come as diplomats from Jerusalem and the Kremlin are set to meet to solve the issue and that of Naama Issachar.

The Russians have complained of many visitors to Israel being turned away, and are thought to be attempting to send Israel a message or take revenge.