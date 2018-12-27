Mother of soldier whose body is held by Hamas hits out at Gantz

The mother of an Israeli soldier whose body was captured by Hamas in the 2014 Gaza war hits out at former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz after his official entry to politics.

Gantz, who commanded the IDF during the 2014 military campaign, earlier today registered his party Israel Resilience ahead of early Knesset elections in April.

“I heard today about a new party, Israel Resilience. I ask you, Benny Gantz, what resilience are you talking about,” Zehava Shaul says at a press conference.

Shaul is speaking on the 25th birthday of her son Oron Shaul, a Golani Brigade infantryman who was killed in the 2014 war and whose remains are being held by Hamas.

“You led Protective Edge — what did we get out of this,” Zehava Shaul says to Gantz, referring to the war by its name in Israel.

She also criticizes Moshe Ya’alon, who was defense minister during the war and announced this week he would set up his own party for the upcoming elections.