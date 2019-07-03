Neil Diamond’s life story is coming to Broadway

The life story of iconic singer-songwriter Neil Diamond will be told on Broadway in a musical. The untitled project is still in its development stages, Deadline Hollywood reports.

“I’ve always loved Broadway. The inspiration for many of my early songs came from shows like West Side Story, My Fair Lady and Fiddler on the Roof, so it seems only fitting to bring my songs to The Great White Way. I’m honored and excited to be working with this great team,” Diamond says in a statement.

Diamond announced in January that he would give up touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Diamond has had 10 No. 1 singles, and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. He received the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000 and was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2011. He launched his career as a songwriter in the 1960s in the Brill Building songwriting factory, penning hits for groups like The Monkees. He soon launched a solo career, and his rich baritone coupled with his lively onstage presence earned him the sobriquet “the Jewish Elvis.”

— JTA