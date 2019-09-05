The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu arrives at 10 Downing Street for talks with Johnson
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at 10 Downing Street for talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The two are expected to discuss the growing tensions with Iran.
Netanyahu is also scheduled to meet with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who is currently in London.
Iran to provide details of latest nuclear move Saturday
Iran will announce details Saturday of its latest scaling back of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal in response to sweeping US sanctions, the semi-official ISNA news agency reports.
Atomic energy organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi will hold a news conference to set out the details of Iran’s third cut in its nuclear commitments since May, according to ISNA.
Yesterday, President Hassan Rouhani said the new steps included abandoning all limits set by the 2015 deal to Iran’s nuclear research and development.
— AFP
In new blow, Boris Johnson’s brother quits UK government
Britain’s divide over Brexit has cost Prime Minister Boris Johnson another member of his embattled government — his own brother.
Jo Johnson announces he’s quitting as an education minister and will step down from Parliament, saying he’s “torn between family loyalty and the national interest.”
He tweeted that “it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister.”
Jo Johnson opposed leaving the European Union during the 2016 referendum campaign and later said the country should not quit the bloc without a divorce deal. But in July he accepted a job in the government formed by his brother, who argued the UK must leave the EU on October 31, deal or no deal.
— AP
Erdogan threatens to flood Europe with Syrian refugees if no support
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is threatening to allow Syrian refugees to leave Turkey for Western countries unless a so-called “safe zone” inside Syria is established soon.
Erdogan made the threat in a speech to his ruling party officials on Thursday. He also said Turkey was determined to create the safe zone and would do it alone if there’s no deal with the US by the end of the month.
He says Turkey aims to resettle about 1 million out of the 3.65 million Syrian refugees in the safe zone.
Erdogan says: “We will be forced to open the gates. We cannot be forced to handle the burden alone.”
He also added that Turkey “did not receive the support needed from the world” to help it cope with Syrian refugees.
— AP
Palestinians refugees in Lebanon want asylum in Canada
Hundreds of Palestinian refugees, waving Palestinian and Canadian flags, are gathered outside the Canadian Embassy in Beirut, requesting asylum in the North American country.
Many among the group are lamenting the deteriorating economic and living conditions in Lebanon and say they want a more dignified life.
The periodic protests outside the embassy on the coastal highway north of Beirut began a few weeks ago, after a crackdown on undocumented foreign labor by Lebanese authorities.
There are tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants in Lebanon. Most of them live in squalid camps with no access to public services, limited employment opportunities and no rights to ownership.
Today’s protesters are also decrying what they say is widespread corruption at the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA.
— AP
