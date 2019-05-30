The Times of Israel liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu assures Trump team political ‘event’ won’t affect ties
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells Trump’s top Mideast advisers Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt that US-Israel ties will not be affected by yesterday’s political “event” that saw the premier dissolve the Knesset and call a second election after failing to form a coalition.
“Even though we had a little event last night – that’s not going to stop us. We’re going to continue working together. We had a great, productive meeting which reaffirms that the alliance… has never been stronger,” Netanyahu says according to a recording released by the US embassy.
“I have to say that I am tremendously encouraged by everything that I hear about how the United States, under President Trump, is working to bring allies together in this region against common challenges, but also to seize common opportunities.
Kushner and Greenblatt arrived in Israel last night on a trip to lay the groundwork for the economic section of the administration’s peace plan, hours before the Knesset voted to dissolve and hold new elections in September.
The Trump administration purposefully set its peace plan launch for after coalition negotiations, when Israel would have a functioning government, and it isn’t clear if the date will change now that the country is again going to the polls.
In second time today, fire breaks out in southern Jerusalem forest
For the second time today, firefighters are battling a brush fire in a wooded area in southern Jerusalem known as the Peace Forest.
Five firefighting teams and at least 2 firefighting planes are working to put out the flames before they spread to nearby houses.
According to reports, several vehicles in the area have been damaged by the fire.
Saudi Arabia asks Muslim nations to respond to Iran with ‘firmness’
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister is urging Muslim nations to confront recent attacks in the region that the US and its allies have blamed on Iran with “all means of force and firmness.”
Ibrahim al-Assaf makes the comments at a meeting of foreign ministers of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation ahead of a series of summits in the kingdom beginning earlier today.
Al-Assaf says the alleged sabotage of boats off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and a drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels requires the region to “make more efforts to counter the terrorist acts of extremist and terrorist groups.”
“We should confront it with all means of force and firmness,” al-Assaf says.
Iran has denied being involved in the attacks, which come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the US An Iranian official was at the meeting where al-Assaf is speaking, but Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif did not attend.
The US has accused Tehran of being behind the string of incidents this month, which also included a rocket strike near the US Embassy in Baghdad.
Likud minister calls for Ayelet Shaked to join party slate for new elections
Welfare Minister Haim Katz says his Likud party should invite outgoing Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to join the party and run on its ticket in the September 2019 elections.
Katz, a member of the Likud Central Committee, says Shaked would strengthen the ruling party as it gears up for an unprecedented second election in a single year.
Shaked co-founded the New Right party ahead of the April elections together with outgoing Education Minister Naftali Bennett.
Despite predictions of a major role in the next government, the New Right fell about 1,500 votes shy of passing the electoral threshold in the April 9 vote, leaving Bennett and Shaked out of the 21st Knesset.
Following the election, there has been media speculation that Shaked was preparing to return to Likud, where she began her political career as an aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Relaunching campaign, Gantz says ‘political exploitation’ led to election rerun
Launching his Blue and White Party’s election campaign, opposition leader Benny Gantz criticizes the “cynicism” and “political exploitation” that led to the Knesset disbanding and a second election this year.
“Everyone sees with their own eyes that those who are in charge do not care about their welfare,” he says in a Facebook post a day after the Knesset voted to dissolve itself in a 74-45 vote and set a new election date for September 17.
“The entire country woke up this morning exhausted, disappointed, unable to believe that because of the incompetence and weakness of a single man, we are headed to new election,” he says.
“Several months ago I reenlisted to serve my country, and now, because of the cynicism and and political exploitation of Israelis… we are setting out again,” Gantz says.
The Knesset disbanding last night comes just a month after it was sworn in and sets the stage for a second election in the same year — a first in Israeli history.
The new election gives the anti-Netanyahu forces in Israel led by Gantz another shot at toppling the longtime leader.
