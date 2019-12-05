Netanyahu backs Ohana, trashes media

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet commented on the submarine graft case, but he is speaking out to defend his justice minister.

Netanyahu tweets a screenshot of a story in The Marker about suspicions that Justice Minister Amir Ohana received benefits illegally when he was a lawyer several years ago.

“Anyone who works to bring down the right — is shielded by the media. Anyone who criticizes the system — they open an investigation into him. They are running roughshod, with no shame,” he writes.

Ohana himself doesn’t deny the story but tweets out that “if you put a question mark after it, you can write anything.”

The article in question does not have a question mark on it.