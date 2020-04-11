Netanyahu calls on Gantz to meet immediately and renew unity talks

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit says he has not prevented the quarantine of arrivals from overseas at specially designated quarantine hotels.

“I did not delay or prevent the government from taking necessary measures, as was claimed with regard to isolation of persons returning from overseas. The briefing is mendacious and false,” Mandelblit says after sources in the Prime Minister’s Office said that it was the attorney general who prevented the quarantine of arrivals at Ben Gurion Airport.

Prime Minster Netanyahu earlier today ordered a cessation of incoming flights following reports of arrivals from coronavirus hotspots not being tested and returning home by taxi.

Yesterday The Times of Israel reported that sources in the Health Ministry had also put the blame on the attorney general.