Netanyahu ‘considering’ plan to cancel elections; Blue and White blasts ‘spin’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to confirm a Channel 12 news report that his Likud party is taking renewed action to cancel the September 17 elections, although the rival Blue and White party dismisses it as “spin.”

“Prime Minister Netanyahu is seriously considering Knesset Speaker [Yuli] Edelstein’s offer and will examine it in the coming days,” Likud says.

Blue and White blasts the prospect as “another spin designed to make the public forget that Netanyahu failed at forming a government, favored his personal benefit and single-handedly dragged an entire country to unnecessary elections.

“Netanyahu understands he is about to lose the elections and is now looking for magic solutions,” it adds. “We are going to elections and Benny Gantz will be Israel’s next prime minister.”