Netanyahu, Erdogan begin sit-down on UN sidelines, their first-ever meeting.

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York,

This is the first meeting between the Turkish leader and any Israeli premier since 2008. It is also Netanyahu’s first meeting with Erdogan.

The meeting is taking place at the Turkish House across from UN Headquarters.

Netanyahu was scheduled to visit in July but postponed the trip after having a pacemaker put in.