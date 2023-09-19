Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Netanyahu, Erdogan begin sit-down on UN sidelines, their first-ever meeting.

By Lazar Berman 20 September 2023, 12:43 am 0 Edit

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 19, 2023. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 19, 2023. (Avi Ohayon/GPO)

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York,

This is the first meeting between the Turkish leader and any Israeli premier since 2008. It is also Netanyahu’s first meeting with Erdogan.

The meeting is taking place at the Turkish House across from UN Headquarters.

Netanyahu was scheduled to visit in July but postponed the trip after having a pacemaker put in.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.