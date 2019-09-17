Netanyahu expected to meet with right-wing leaders Wednesday

Benjamin Netanyahu takes the stage.

“As you see, I am hoarse,” he begins, as a heckler yells his praises from the crowd. “And as you know, it’s better to lose your voice than to lose the country!”

The prime minister thanks his supporters, ministers, and mayors who backed him.

“I said the election was hard. That’s not the word,” says Netanyahu.

“We faced a campaign that was so tilted against us by the biased media, so against us,” he says.

“We’re still waiting for the results. But one thing is clear, the State of Israel is at a historic turning point. We are facing immense opportunities, and immense challenges… including the existential threat from Iran,” says Netanyahu.

He praises the soaring Israeli economy and flourishing diplomatic. And he says Israel must ensure these achievements continue.

The Trump administration will soon unveil its peace plan, and the negotiations over it will shape Israel for years, he says.

In the face of this, Israel needs “a strong government, a stable government, a Zionist government, a government that is committed to Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people,” Netanyahu says.

There cannot be a government that relies on the anti-Zionist Arab parties, he continues. “Parties that praise and glorify blood-thirsty terrorists who kill our soldiers, our citizens, our children.”

He is interrupted by chants of “we don’t want unity.”

Netanyahu says he spoke to his prospective coalition partners, who all stand with him, and will soon launch negotiations to create a “strong Zionist government” and thwart the formation of a “dangerous anti-Zionist” government. “We will protect this country,” he vows.