Netanyahu fires Bennett, Shaked from interim government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fired Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked from the government, his spokeswoman says.

Bennett and Shaked’s New Right party failed to clear the minimum vote threshold in elections on April 9 for Knesset, but the two continued to serve on an interim basis until the formation of a new government. That will now not be until after fresh elections in September, which were called after Netanyahu failed to form a government by Wednesday night’s deadline.

There is no word in the announcement on who will succeed Bennett and Shaked, but Channel 13 news reported Saturday that Netanyahu was expected to tap members of his Likud party for the posts.