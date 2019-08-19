Netanyahu hails Paraguay’s designating of Hezbollah, Hamas armed wings as terror groups

Emissaries for former justice minister Ayelet Shaked offered for her to help Prime Minister Netanyahu secure immunity from corruption charges as part of efforts to secure her a spot in the ruling Likud party, the Haaretz daily reports.

According to the newspaper, one of the envoys said Shaked, who now heads the Yamina electoral alliance, has Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in her pocket.

“She controls him, she knows how to influence him. She’s close to him. If she isn’t in charge of the Justice Ministry, it is obvious that Bibi will go to prison,” the envoy was quoted saying.

Shaked’s planned return was reportedly blocked in part by Sara Netanyahu, who is said to have frosty relations with Shaked and her political ally Naftali Bennett, whom she worked with under Netanyahu, when he was opposition leader.

Shaked ultimately announced she would run in the upcoming elections as the head of New Right, one of three parties that makes up Yamina.

In a response to Haaretz, Shaked says that if the quotes in the article were in fact said, she was not aware of them or connected to them in any way.