Netanyahu heads to airport for flight to Washington

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 921,097 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 28,819,490 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 19,133,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 4,806 new deaths and 284,827 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,114 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 814 and the United States with 523.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 193,705 deaths from 6,486,401 cases. At least 2,434,658 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 131,210 deaths from 4,315,687 cases, India with 78,586 deaths from 4,754,356 cases, Mexico with 70,604 deaths from 663,973 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,623 deaths from 365,174 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 93 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium (86), Spain (64), Bolivia (63), and Chile (62).

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 85,184 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,399 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 309,317 deaths from 8,229,215 cases, Europe 221,146 deaths from 4,471,410 infections and the United States and Canada 202,916 deaths from 6,622,504 cases.

Asia reported 114,518 deaths from 6,445,438 cases, Middle East 39,829 deaths from 1,671,988 cases, Africa 32,501 deaths from 1,348,379 cases, and Oceania 870 deaths from 30,563 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

— AFP