Netanyahu says Gaza campaign not over, Israel ‘preparing to continue’

Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri slams Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for claiming that Israel’s retaliatory strikes targeting Palestinian terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip over the weekend delivered a major blow to both Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

“Netanyahu’s remarks about the strikes on the resistance are ridiculous,” Zuhri says in a statement carried by Palestinian media outlets.

“The resistance succeeded in deterring Netanyahu’s army, and dragged its nose through the dirt,” he says. “Our message is that this round is over but the conflict will not end until we regain our rights.”

Earlier, Netanyahu released a statement saying that while the IDF hit “Hamas and Islamic Jihad with great force” in a series of airstrikes over the last two days, the confrontation was not over, and that Israel was “preparing to continue.”