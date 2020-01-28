Netanyahu: Israel will apply its laws to Jordan Valley and all settlements

Netanyahu says Israel will apply its laws to the Jordan Valley and all settlements.

For at least four years Israel will maintain the status quo “in areas that your plan does not designate as being part of Israel in the future.”

“At the same time Israel will apply its laws to the Jordan Valley, to all the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and to other areas that your plan designates as part of Israel and which the United States has agreed to recognize as part of Israel.”