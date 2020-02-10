Netanyahu: Israel will only annex Jordan Valley with US support, not unilaterally

Russian ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov slams alleged Israeli strikes in Syria, the latest of which killed more than 20 Syrian and Iranian military officials.

“The Israeli raids are, of course, provocative and very dangerous for the situation in Syria,” Efimov says in an interview with Sputnik Arabic, according to an English translation by Syrian news site Al-Masdar. “The rockets are falling not only in the areas bordering Israel, but also reaching areas deep in Syria, in the eastern part of the country and even in residential areas in Damascus. It is regrettable that civilians become victims of these raids.”

“A flagrant incident occurred during the Israeli attack on the night of February 6, when a plane carrying about 172 passengers came under Syrian air defense fire during the response. It is good that they were able to redirect it to the Hmeimim Airbase at the appropriate time,” Efimov says, echoing an accusation voiced by Moscow’s Defense Ministry.

“In addition to the clear violation of Syrian sovereignty and the real threat to the lives of innocent people, all of this increases the possibility of conflict over Syria and runs counter to efforts to achieve stability and a political settlement,” he adds.