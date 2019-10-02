Netanyahu, Liberman to meet in bid to break coalition deadlock

US President Donald Trump recently asked the leaders of Britain, Australia and Italy to help Attorney General William Barr with an investigation into the origins of the Russia probe that shadowed his administration for more than two years, according to multiple American and British media reports.

The revelation underscores the extent to which Trump remains consumed by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, and the ways in which he has used the apparatus of the United States government to investigate what he believes are its politically motivated origins. It also highlights Barr’s hands-on role in leading that investigation, including traveling overseas for personal meetings with foreign law enforcement officials.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reports that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gave permission for Barr to meet Rome’s intelligence services as part of Trump-led efforts to discredit claims he has ties with Russia.

British press report that Barr also discussed the Mueller investigation with UK intelligence officials. The Times reports that Trump asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson directly for information that would help discredit the Russia probe.

Following the report, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tells the House of Commons he will not comment on the discussions between Trump and Johnson but that “neither the prime minister… or any member of this government would collude in the way that [was] described.”

