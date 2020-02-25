Netanyahu mourns ‘my personal friend’ Hosni Mubarak

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourns former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, who died today aged 91.

“On behalf of Israel’s citizens and the government of Israel, I want to express deep sorrow over the passing of President Hosni Mubarak,” Netanyahu says in a statement.

“President Mubarak, my personal friend, was a leader who led his nation to peace and security, to peace with Israel,” he adds. Mubarak was vice president when president Anwar Sadat signed the 1979 peace accord with the Jewish state.

“I have met [Mubarak] many times, I was impressed by his dedication, and we will continue along that common path. I want to also send my condolences to President Sissi, the Mubarak family and the Egyptian nation.”