Netanyahu mourns ‘my personal friend’ Hosni Mubarak
Live Now

Korean flight attendant who was in Israel, Los Angeles diagnosed with COVID-19

Local media says Korean Air cabin crew member flew to Jewish state along with 200 pilgrims, many of whom also caught the virus, then visited US before entering quarantine

By Michael Bachner Today, 2:09 pm 0 Edit
A Korean airplane that arrived from South Korea, after landing at Ben Gurion International Airport on February 22, 2020. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
A Korean airplane that arrived from South Korea, after landing at Ben Gurion International Airport on February 22, 2020. (Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they unfold.

2:42 pm

Netanyahu mourns ‘my personal friend’ Hosni Mubarak

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourns former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, who died today aged 91.

“On behalf of Israel’s citizens and the government of Israel, I want to express deep sorrow over the passing of President Hosni Mubarak,” Netanyahu says in a statement.

“President Mubarak, my personal friend, was a leader who led his nation to peace and security, to peace with Israel,” he adds. Mubarak was vice president when president Anwar Sadat signed the 1979 peace accord with the Jewish state.

“I have met [Mubarak] many times, I was impressed by his dedication, and we will continue along that common path. I want to also send my condolences to President Sissi, the Mubarak family and the Egyptian nation.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak meet in Cairo, July 2010 (photo credit: Moshe Milner/Government Press Office/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak meet in Cairo, July 2010. (Moshe Milner/Government Press Office/Flash90)
2:25 pm

First virus cases reported confirmed in Austria

Austrian public broadcaster ORF reports that authorities have confirmed the first COVID-19 cases in the Alpine country.

ORF quotes authorities in the western state of Tyrol saying that one of the two confirmed cases involves a person from northern Italy. It isn’t immediately clear whether the individual recently traveled there.

ORF reports that the patients currently have a slight fever and are being isolated at an Innsbruck hospital.

— AP

2:15 pm

Croatia reports first case of novel coronavirus in Balkans

Croatia’s prime minister announces his country’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, the first in the Balkans region.

“It has been confirmed that the first patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus,” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic says at a press conference at a hospital in Zagreb.

The patient is a young man “showing mild symptoms,” he adds.

— AFP

2:10 pm

Iran deputy health minister has coronavirus

Iran’s deputy health minister has been infected with the new coronavirus, a ministry official says, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic Republic.

“The coronavirus test for Mr. Harirchi, the deputy health minister who was on the front lines combating the coronavirus, was positive,” Alireza Vahabzadeh, a media adviser to the health minister, says in a tweet.

Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and appeared to be sweating during a press conference yesterday with government spokesman Ali Rabiei.

— AFP

2:10 pm

Korean flight attendant who was in Israel, LA tests positive for coronavirus

A Korean Air flight attendant who recently visited Israel and the United States has tested positive for COVID-19, South Korean media reports.

The cabin crew member flew to Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv aboard the flight that brought some 200 Korean pilgrims to Israel, many of whom were later confirmed to have the virus.

After leaving Israel on February 16, the flight attendant then flew to Los Angeles and back to Seoul’s Incheon Airport on February 21, before being diagnosed with coronavirus and entering quarantine, according to the wow.co.kr news website.

read more:
comments
Live Now
