Netanyahu: No settlement will be uprooted, ‘we’re through with that nonsense’

During a visit to the northern West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says: “We will not allow any community in the Land of Israel to be uprooted.”
Netanyahu was attending a ceremony marking 40 years since the establishment of the Samaria Regional Council.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv. June 27, 2018. (Tomer Neuberg/FLASH90)
“No communities will be uprooted. Not those of Jews, and by the way, not those of Arabs either. We’re through with that nonsense.”
Council head Yossi Dagan tells him: “Now is the time to extend sovereignty on Judea and Samaria” — in reference to premier’s promise before the April election to annex Israeli settlements.
“Not just on the communities that make up only 3 percent of the territory, but on the empty lands and state lands…that await Jewish settlement,” Dagan adds.
