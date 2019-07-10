Netanyahu: No settlement will be uprooted, ‘we’re through with that nonsense’
2018 reportedly saw a dramatic rise in ‘price tag’ attacks in West Bank

Security officials tell Channel 12 there were 205 attacks by ultra-nationalists last year, express concerns over rising tensions and potential for escalation of violence

By TOI staff Today, 2:13 pm 0 Edit
'Over Judea and Samaria there will be a war' is spray-painted in a price-tag attack targeting the central West Bank Palestinian village of Kafr Malik on June 17, 2019. (Kafr Malik Municipality)
The Times of Israel liveblogged Wednesday’s events as they happened.

9:38 pm

Netanyahu: No settlement will be uprooted, ‘we’re through with that nonsense’

During a visit to the northern West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says: “We will not allow any community in the Land of Israel to be uprooted.”

Netanyahu was attending a ceremony marking 40 years since the establishment of the Samaria Regional Council.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv. June 27, 2018. (Tomer Neuberg/FLASH90)

“No communities will be uprooted. Not those of Jews, and by the way, not those of Arabs either. We’re through with that nonsense.”

Council head Yossi Dagan tells him: “Now is the time to extend sovereignty on Judea and Samaria” — in reference to premier’s promise before the April election to annex Israeli settlements.

“Not just on the communities that make up only 3 percent of the territory, but on the empty lands and state lands…that await Jewish settlement,” Dagan adds.