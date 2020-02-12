Netanyahu on UN settlements list: ‘We’ll fight this will all our strength’

President Reuven Rivlin weighs in on the UN’s publication of a list of companies operating in West Bank settlements.

During an event as his official residence in Jerusalem, Rivlin hails Israeli companies included on the list as “patriots.”

Though his office doesn’t promote individual firms, “when Israeli businesses are under the threat of boycott, we will stand with them,” Rivlin says.

“Boycotting Israeli companies does not advance the cause of peace and does not build confidence between the sides. We call on our friends around the world to speak out against this shameful initiative, which recalls dark periods in our history,” the president says.