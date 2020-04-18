Netanyahu: Positive results enable us to begin easing virus restrictions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that starting tomorrow restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus will begin to be eased.

Israel is ranked very highly among OECD countries in the way it has handled the coronavirus. The mortality rate is among the lowest among OECD countries, the rate of testing is among the highest in the world, says Netanyahu.

“Until today we took measures to restrict movement… to reduce the number of people at work… to track confirmed cases.

“These measures have proven themselves… these positive results enable us to ease the restrictions gradually,” he continues.