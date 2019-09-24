Netanyahu says Iran behind attack on Saudi oil plant

In a second video released within minutes of him reacting to world affairs, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — stuck in Jerusalem amid coalition wrangling — joins Western powers in accusing Iran of being behind an attack on a Saudi oil facility.

“Iran is responsible from A to Z,” he says.

“Israel knows how to protect itself from this kind of assault. We call on the international community to join the efforts of President Trump in raising pressure on Iran. It’s the only way to stop Iran’s aggressive behavior,” he adds.