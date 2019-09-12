Netanyahu says Iran stepping up efforts to hit Israel

Ahead of their meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu tells Russian President Vladimir Putin that “in the last month, there has been a very sharp uptick in the scale of efforts by Iran to hit Israel from Syria and to deploy precision missiles against us.”

Netanyahu also claims that strong Israel-Russia ties and coordination of Israeli military activities in Syria are a result of their personal relationship. He thanks Putin for saying that Israel’s security is important to him.

Speaking before Netanyahu, Putin, however, does not mention Israeli security other than that Israel knows the challenges of terror.

Putin also does not mention their personal relationship. He says “Russia cares a lot about who will be elected to the Knesset and I hope that whoever enters the Knesset will continue bilateral ties between the countries and will push out relationship forward.”

Putin says he will visit Israel to dedicate an Auschwitz memorial and possibly a memorial commemorating the siege of Leningrad.