Hamas officials: Palestinian speaker barred from Ramallah
Palestinian police have barred the Hamas-affiliated speaker of the Palestinian parliament from entering the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Speaker Aziz Dweik had been set to hold a press conference in Ramallah to criticize PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s decision to dissolve the Palestinian legislature, which is controlled by the rival Hamas movement.
Palestinian police turn Dweik away from the city, saying parliament’s dissolution “has come into effect” and “no one can say he is a speaker or member of the council.”
Abbas’s decision last week to disband the non-functioning parliament is mostly symbolic, signaling the deepening divide between his Fatah party and Hamas. The bitter split traces back to 2007, when Hamas wrested control of Gaza, relegating Fatah rule to parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
— AP
Netanyahu praises Israeli missiles, brags they can hit ‘anywhere’ in the world
During his address to the fresh crop of IAF pilots, Netanyahu also hails Israel’s weapons industries, and says it is producing missiles that can strike “anywhere” in the world. He also brags of Israeli military activity in “very far” arenas, without elaborating.
“A few days ago, I visited the manufacturing facilities of Israel Aerospace Industries,” he says. “They’re developing unique capabilities possessed by no other country in the Middle East, and I can tell you that some of them aren’t possessed by any other country in the world.
“These include weapons systems, defense systems, offensive missiles that can strike anywhere and any target,” Netanyahu adds.
He says the extent of the Israeli Air Force’s recent activity is “unprecedented in the history of the Middle East.
“Aircraft are going up and down, taking off and landing, and going to nearby arenas as well as far away arena, very very away,” Netanyahu, who is also the defense minister, adds cryptically.
Netanyahu says Israel will continue to attack Iranian interests in Syria
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doubles down on Israel’s policy of attacking Iranian-linked targets in Syria after Russia accuses the Jewish state of “provocative” actions yesterday in the war-torn country.
“We will not abide an Iranian entrenchment in Syria,” Netanyahu, who is also the defense minister, says at a graduation ceremony for fresh Israeli Air Force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in the south.
“We are taking action against it aggressively and powerfully, including in these very days.”
He says that US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to withdraw American troops from Syria “does not change our policy. We take action in Syria and anywhere else.”
Three of four suspects in Galilee girl’s murder released
Police release three of four suspects in the murder of a Galilee teenage girl whose death fueled a wave of women’s protests throughout the country.
Yara Ayoub, 16, was found dead in an alleyway in her hometown of Jish on November 26 after she had gone missing five days earlier.
The three suspects ordered released today are the mother, father and brother of the primary suspect in the murder, a 28-year-old man from Jish.
Attorney Basel Falah, who represents the three, praises the decision to release them, saying, “From the start I’ve said that there’s no evidence whatsoever against them.”
A police official, however, tells Channel 10 news that their release does not mean they will avoid indictments as accessories in the murder.
“The three suspects in the murder who are slated for release will still be charged and indicted going forward, even if they are not in custody, each according to their crimes,” the officer says.
MKs Cabel, Rosenthal, Shai, Yona, Nahmias-Verbin mulling split from Zionist Union
The Zionist Union MKs considering a breakaway are Eitan Cabel, Mickey Rosenthal, Nachman Shai, Yossi Yona and Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin, a party official tells The Times of Israel.
Earlier reports today did not name the lawmakers who are eyeing a split as the leaders of the two parties that make up the Zionist Union — Labor and Hatnua — disagree over how best to defeat Netanyahu.
— Raoul Wootliff
Russia: Syria didn’t engage air defenses fully to avoid hitting civilian planes
Konashenkov, the Russian defense ministry spokesman, says that during the Israeli airstrike yesterday, the Syrian military didn’t fully engage its air defense assets to avoid accidentally hitting the passenger jets.
He adds that Syrian air traffic controllers redirected the Damascus-bound plane to the Russian air base in Hemeimeem.
— with AP
Palestinians say shepherd beaten by settlers
Residents of the Palestinian village Burqa in the northern West Bank report to the Yesh Din rights group that a group of Israeli settlers assaulted a shepherd from their town, who required hospitalization after being struck repeatedly in the head.
The residents say the settlers came from Homesh, a settlement that was cleared in 2006 as part of the disengagement from Gaza. While the IDF placed a closed military zone order on the hilltop, a yeshiva has continued to operate on the site on a near-daily basis.
— Jacob Magid
Pair with fake guns spark panic at Paris airport
Two people holding replica guns sparked a panic at Paris’s main Charles de Gaulle airport this morning before they were quickly arrested, sources close to the investigation say.
Passengers were evacuated from Terminal 2 for around 45 minutes after the incident at 8:30 a.m.
A passenger had raised the alarm saying they had seen “two adults who did not speak French with weapons in a case,” one source says.
“There was a wave of panic in Terminal 2 when people saw the weapons.”
A police source says border police detained the pair.
A security perimeter was quickly set up, while a bomb squad had already been at the scene dealing with an abandoned bag.
The guns are believed to have been “airsoft” pistols, replica weapons used for sport.
French airport authorities consider those carrying them to be “armed,” an airport source says.
— AFP
Islamic State claims attack on Libya’s Foreign Ministry
The Islamic State group claims responsibility for a suicide bombing at Libya’s Foreign Ministry in Tripoli yesterday that killed at least three people and wounded 10.
In a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency, IS says three fighters infiltrated the area and fired on Foreign Ministry workers.
Libyan officials say a suicide bomber targeted the entrance to the ministry and another was shot dead by guards before he could detonate his explosives.
— AP
Abbas: Palestinians ready to talk peace based on UN resolutions
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas says that he is prepared to rekindle the peace process with Israel based on international law and United Nations Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.
Abbas made his comments yesterday, after Pope Francis said in a Christmas message that he hoped Israelis and Palestinians would “resume dialogue and undertake a journey of peace that can put an end to a conflict that for over 70 years has rent the land chosen by the Lord to show his face of love.”
Abbas has long said the Palestinians accept international law and want negotiations with Israel based on it.
— Adam Rasgon
Israel Railways CEO to step down in 3 months
Israel Railways announces that the company’s CEO, Shahar Ayalon, will retire in three months.
Ayalon was expected to be shown the door amid a series of failures by the national railway company, including massive disruptions in the new fast line from Jerusalem to Ben Gurion airport.
Russia: ‘Provocative’ Israeli strikes in Syria Tuesday endangered 2 civilian flights
Russia says Israeli strikes last night in Syria endangered two civilian flights that were landing at the time — one in Damascus and the other in Beirut.
The defense ministry in Moscow also says Syria’s air defenses downed 14 of 16 missiles fired by Israel.
“Provocative acts by the Israeli Air Force endangered two passenger jets when six of their F-16s carried out airstrikes on Syria from Lebanese airspace,” ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov tells reporters, according to Russia Today.
