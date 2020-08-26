Netanyahu stands by virus czar after criticism by Likud MK

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu throws his support behind coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu, following criticism of the top health official by a Likud lawmaker.

Netanyahu says he “appreciates his dedicated work and calls for everyone to cooperate with him,” referring to Gamzu.

Likud MK Miki Zohar had slammed Gamzu for trying to keep Israelis from traveling to Ukraine for a Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage but not seeking to halt mass protests against the premier because of alleged fear of the media.

Ukraine has since sealed the border to foreigners through September.