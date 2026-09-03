Netanyahu: Toppling Iranian regime is Israel’s ‘central mission,’ goal ‘within reach’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel’s “central mission” is to topple the Iranian regime, declaring that the goal is “within reach,” during a Rosh Hashanah toast with the IDF General Staff Forum in Tel Aviv.
“The regime is now faltering. It is weaker than ever. It is fighting for its survival,” he says, crediting Israel’s military operations since October 7, 2023, with ebbing the Iranian threat.
“I am confident in our ability to remove this threat once and for all – in other words, to topple this regime,” Netanyahu says. “That is the central mission that still lies ahead of us, but it is close. It is not impossible. It is within reach.”
“It is no coincidence that they are not attacking us. They are attacking everyone except us. They know our strength, the force of our blows and our determination,” he adds.
In a warning to Israel’s enemies, Netanyahu says, “Don’t mess with us. If you have learned anything, don’t mess with us. We have the strength, the determination and the internal unity to defeat you.”
Netanyahu’s remarks come after Defense Minister Israel Katz warned earlier today that if Iran attacks Israel, the military will target all of the regime’s infrastructure, “including energy infrastructure.”
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