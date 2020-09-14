Netanyahu: UAE, Bahrain deals a huge turning point in history

Israelis may not know what is in the agreements with the UAE and Bahrain, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is teasing the fact that he does, releasing a video with him holding drafts of the agreements in his hands.

“This is a huge turning point in the history of Israel and the history of the Middle East. This is will have a massive positive impact on all Israeli citizens,” he says while sitting outside in a garden.

He also promises that “based on what I see here, more countries are on the way.”

قال رئيس الوزراء نتنياهو في البلير هاوس بواشنطن: أمسك بيدي مسودة اتفاقية السلام التاريخية بين إسرائيل والإمارات وتصريح السلام التاريخي بين إسرائيل والبحرين. هذا هو تحول عظيم في تاريخ إسرائيل وأيضا في تاريخ الشرق الأوسط. أعدكم, وفقا لما أشاهده هنا, بأن دول أخرى ستقوم بذلك أيضا. pic.twitter.com/0HF72hgAv0 — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) September 14, 2020

He is sure to note the fact that he did not forget that Israelis are about to be in lockdown, while he jets to DC to sign a ministerial-level diplomatic agreement.