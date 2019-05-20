Netanyahu’s lawyers sought to delay pre-indictment hearing for a year — report

A US senator close to President Donald Trump says Monday that Iran is behind recent security incidents in the Middle East and urges an “overwhelming military response” for any actions against US interests.

Senator Lindsey Graham says he was briefed on tensions with Tehran by National Security Advisor John Bolton, a longtime hawk who called for an attack on Iran before taking his White House job.

“It is clear that, over the last several weeks, Iran has attacked pipelines and ships of other nations and created threat streams against American interests in Iraq,” Graham tweets.

“If the Iranian threats against American personnel and interests are activated we must deliver an overwhelming military response,” writes the Republican from South Carolina.

A Democratic lawmaker, Representative Ruben Gallego of Arizona, quickly challenges Graham and says he had seen the same intelligence.

“That is not what is being said. This is total information bias to draw the conclusion he wants for himself and the media,” Gallego tweets.

— AFP