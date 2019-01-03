New Pentagon chief talks Syria with Bolton, Pompeo

Court allows minors arrested in Jewish terror probe to see their lawyers

The Lod District Court rules that a police order preventing three Jewish suspects in a major, gagged security probe from meeting with their attorneys will not be extended past Saturday evening.

Currently, the order is set to expire Friday, but security forces are free to extend it an additional two days. The order has been in effect since the three minors were arrested Sunday morning.

The court also rejects the appeal of the suspects’ attorneys against the court’s decision to extend the teens’ remand until Sunday.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Shin Bet security service and the police’s nationalistic crime unit, which are probing the incident as a possible Jewish terror plot.

— Jacob Magid