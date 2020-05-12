New surge in virus cases as Russia eases restrictions

Russia reports another surge in coronavirus infections, bringing the total to more than 230,000 cases as authorities begin to gradually ease restrictions.

A government tally shows 10,899 infections over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 232,243.

Russia is now among the top four countries with the most coronavirus cases and is on track to have the second-highest number of infections after the United States.

Despite reporting more than 10,000 new cases a day for over a week, Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday announced that a “non-working” period in place for six weeks would be lifted from today.

A lockdown in Moscow, the epicenter of the crisis in Russia, remains in place until the end of May, but even in the capital some restrictions are being lifted.

— AFP