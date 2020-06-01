No. 10 says attacks on US journalists ‘very concerning’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman says arrests and assaults on journalists covering protests in the United States are “very concerning.”

James Slack says that “journalists all around the world must be free to do their job and to hold authorities to account without fear of arrest or violence.”

He says the violence of the past few nights was “very alarming. People must be allowed to protest peacefully.”

Slack says “the footage of George Floyd’s death was deeply distressing and our thoughts are with all those who have been affected.”

Noting that a police officer has been charged with murder, he said “we would hope and expect justice to be done.”

— AP