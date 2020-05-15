No new coronavirus figures reported by ministry

New Education Minister Yoav Gallant is vowing to investigate an incident in which a young girl was told to take off her dress in school and was left for the rest of the day in a T-shirt and underwear.

The incident occurred at a Petah Tikva elementary after the girl’s teacher objected to the sleeveless dress as inappropriate and had her change into just a T-shirt.

The incident draws shock and criticism of the teacher’s behavior after a relative posts about the incident on social media.

זה לא רק סיפור על קוד לבוש זה סיפור על אטימות. אטימות של מורה והנהלת בית ספר.

אנה אמה של הילדה שאולצה להחליף את השמלה שלא על פי תקנון בית הספר ונשארה עם תחתונים מספרת ל @kereneubach על ההשפלה שחוותה הילדה ועכשיו מרגישה אשמה ואף מורה לא תאהב אותה

מיד ב- @ReshetBet pic.twitter.com/WF0amohETH — לירן כוג'הינוף (@lirankog) May 20, 2020

The girl’s mother tells Kan that the girl has language troubles, but the teacher should have guided her. She says her daughter was embarrassed by the incident and does not want to return to school.

She also says that the teacher would not let her wear her own T-shirt above the dress, because it does not have the school logo on it, though it’s unclear why she did not wear the shirt below the dress, or the T-shirt with the school logo she was given above the dress.

“I was sure she would put the shirt over the dress, but instead she asked the girl to go to the bathroom, take off her dress and put on the shirt – and so the girl was left in just the shirt and her underwear. When she returned from the bathroom [the teacher] did not say that there was anything was wrong [with her apparel] and let her stay in her underwear and the T-shirt for the rest of the day,” the mother tells Ynet.

An attorney representing the family says a police complaint has been filed.