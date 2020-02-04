NSO spyware firm adviser Kayyem quits after outcry — report

A high-level diplomatic delegation has visited La Paz for the first time since Israel and Bolivia resumed ties in November.

The delegation met in La Paz with interim Bolivian President Jeanine Anez, who took power after street protests forced out long-time socialist leader Evo Morales in November.

They also met with acting foreign minister Karen Longaric.

The Israeli delegation included Israeli ambassador to Peru Asaf Ichilevich and a representative for Mashav, Israel’s foreign aid arm.

Among the topics discussed was “easing restrictions” for Israeli backpackers who travel to the impoverished country, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

Morales cut ties with Israel in 2009 to protest Operation Cast Lead in Gaza, but Anez quickly restored them after declaring herself president.

“Restoring ties with Bolivia will contribute to the strengthening of Israel’s foreign policy and its place in the world,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz says in a statement.