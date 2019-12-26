One-time Netanyahu challenger quips about re-entering ring

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu vote in the Likud leadership primary in which he is facing off against challenger Gidon Sa’ar.
“There is rain and wind but our spirit is stronger, so go out and vote for me. We are calling in everyone to vote for us. Take a raincoat but go and vote,” he says in a video posted on his social media accounts after voting in Jerusalem.
Amid the storm enveloping much of Israel, polls will be kept open until 11 p.m. Results are expected to trickle in from around 1 a.m.
— Raoul Wootliff
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) casts a vote with his wife Sara at a polling station in Jerusalem during the Likud leadership primary on December 26, 2019. (Courtesy)
