Orly Levy-Abekasis says inundated with threats since comments against Joint List

Gesher head Orly Levy-Abekasis has complained to Knesset security of being inundated with threats since announcing her refusal to support a government backed by the Joint List.

Levy-Abekasis says her number was distributed online and she has received thousands of text messages and phone calls by angry left-wingers including some threats of physical harm. One person told her he’d throw a grenade at her house.

The complaint has been forwarded to the police.