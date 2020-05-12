Outgoing Health Minister Litzman congratulates Edelstein on appointment

Likud MK Yuli Edelstein will be appointed health minister in the new government, he and Prime Minister Netanyahu announce.

“After serving the citizens of Israel for seven years as Knesset speaker, I chose to take on the central and signicant challenge facing the State of Israel, the fight against the coronavirus and preparing the health system for new challenges,” Edelstein says in a joint statement with Netanyahu.

Edelstein met with Netanyahu earlier today, during which the latter says he offered a choice of senior ministerial portfolios that Likud holds.

“I thank Edelstein for acceding to my request and choosing the most senior and important portfolio… in particular at this time,” Netanyahu says, adding the Likud No. 2 will also be a member of the security cabinet and deputy chairman of a ministerial body overseeing the response to the coronavirus.

Edelstein had served as Knesset speaker since 2013 but resigned in March rather than following a High Court of Justice order to hold a vote on his replacement.

He wanted to return to the speakership in the new coalition, but had been opposed by Blue and White.