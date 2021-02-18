Over 200 US Capitol rioters have right-wing extremist links — ADL

The Anti-Defamation League says over 200 people who took part in the US Capitol riot have links to right-wing extremist movements.

In a report, the ADL says it has identified 212 out of 800 estimated people believed to have stormed the Capitol on January 6. Of those, 52 had direct ties to extremist groups, including the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and Groypers.

The ADL describes other individuals it identified as part of the new “pro-Trump extremist movement,” a loose-knit faction of former US president Donald Trump’s fervent supporters.

Most of the extremists weren’t spurred to violence by the leader of a specific group, according to the ADL.

“They are the product of weeks and months and years of incitement, lies and repeated conspiracy theories, many of which were propagated and/or openly embraced by President Trump,” the watchdog group says.