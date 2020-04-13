Over 2,000 citations handed out in past day — police

Police say officers have handed out a total of 28,806 citations for people breaking social distancing and lockdown regulations, including 2,221 over the past day.

The vast majority of tickets — 22,227 — have been handed out to people leaving their homes and being outside against regulations.

Another 3,403 citations have been issued for people in a forbidden public place, and 904 tickets have been handed out for “prayer against regulations.”

Businesses and stores that were open against regulations have been cited 866 times.

The police do not say how many tickets have been handed out for people not wearing face masks in public, but 294 citations are listed for “other restrictions.”

In addition, 48 criminal investigations have been opened against people for spreading “false information.”