PA official: Withholding attackers’ bodies proves Israel a ‘terrorist entity’

The Palestinian Authority condemns Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s decision to withhold the bodies of Palestinian attackers, saying it proves that Israel is a “terrorist entity.”

Qadri Abu Bakr, the chairman of the PA’s Prisoners Affairs Commission, says Bennett’s announcement was “full of hate and extremism.”

“The world needs to take a real and clear stand against this entity, which proves day after day that it is a terrorist entity that acts against Palestine, its land and its people, amid the ongoing international failure to silence and stop its gross violations.”